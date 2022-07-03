An Emirates Airbus A380 landed with a hole in its fuselage at Brisbane Airport earlier this weekend.

The plane, registered A6-EVK, took off from Dubai International Airport at 03:10 local time. “About 30 to 45 minutes after takeoff we heard a loud bang. I turned to my wife and said whatever it would bother the pilots. It certainly didn’t sound like normal turbulence” , said a passenger about the flight A.V. Herald† However, the route to Brisbane continued as usual. “The rest of the flight went well, I didn’t hear any strange noises,” said the same passenger.

After a flight of more than thirteen hours, the A380 is approaching the Australian airport. The pilots suspected the plane had a flat tire. They therefore asked air traffic control to put the rescue services on standby. “Our flight EK430 flying from Dubai to Brisbane on July 1 experienced a technical failure during the flight. The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled,” an Emirates spokesperson said. . single flight† Aircraft eventually landed on runway 19R. “Before landing, they told us to land on a different runway,” continues the same passenger. The giant jumbo would later be inspected for a suspected landing gear problem. However, the landing was “very soft”.

After landing, the A380 is towed to the apron. There appeared to be a hole in the plane’s fuselage, the relieved passenger noted in surprise. The machine was then immobilized in Brisbane for investigation and repair. According flight radar24 the plane will fly back to Dubai today.