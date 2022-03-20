Can you ground a plane? Many people think so

On average, people give themselves a 29% chance of landing successfully. This is already a high percentage, according to the researchers. But it becomes even more striking: whoever watched for the first time a four-minute video in which two professional pilots land an airplane in a mountainous environment, gives themselves a 38% chance of landing without being killed.

Complicated activity

It’s weird, say it University of Waikato psychologists who conducted the research. At the same time, the 780 respondents were aware that flying is a complicated job: they give it a difficulty rating of 4.4 (on a scale of 5) and are well aware that professional pilots have years of training.

The scientists say their research shows that people “tend to overestimate their confidence in certain things” due to a “quick delusion”. Seeing images of an action, like landing a plane safely on the ground, makes them believe they are capable of accomplishing something they lack the skills for.