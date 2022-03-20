Mon. Mar 21st, 2022

Can you ground a plane? Many people think so Can you ground a plane? Many people think so 2 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 70
'Arnhemmer was tortured for years in Syria and died' | House ‘Arnhemmer was tortured for years in Syria and died’ | House 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 91
Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 73
Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
No European mission to Mars this year due to Russian invasion of Ukraine No European mission to Mars this year due to Russian invasion of Ukraine 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 69
"Supplying the Russian army remains a problem" • Zelensky thanks the United States and warns the mercenaries “Supplying the Russian army remains a problem” • Zelensky thanks the United States and warns the mercenaries 1 min read

Harold Manning 3 days ago 92

The 80s in eight iconic films - VPRO Cinema The 80s in eight iconic films – VPRO Cinema 1 min read

Maggie Benson 36 mins ago 41
The track with the best view: tinkering with space telescopes The track with the best view: tinkering with space telescopes 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 38 mins ago 39
Formula 1 loves extra race in US: 'Interest has never been greater' Formula 1 loves extra race in US: ‘Interest has never been greater’ 2 min read

Queenie Bell 39 mins ago 32
Revamped GTA V Next-Gen Digital Foundry Scans Revamped GTA V Next-Gen Digital Foundry Scans 1 min read

Maggie Benson 41 mins ago 38