Brit finds body of missing girlfriend (37) in Pyrenees after months of search
Esther Dingley, a 37-year-old Briton, was on a month-long solo hike in November through the mountainous region on the border of Spain and France, writes the BBC. On November 22, she sent her last message to her boyfriend via WhatsApp from Pic De Safe, over 2,700 meters above sea level. They would reconnect a few days later. When that didn’t happen, Colegate sounded the alarm.
Large-scale research
French and Spanish police began a large-scale search, including helicopters and specialized search teams, but without success. It was hard for Colegate to take, who feared his girlfriend had been kidnapped.
In early July, the Briton said he had already walked more than 1,100 kilometers through the mountainous area in search of a trace of Dingley. His hopes of finding her alive were then dashed by the discovery of a bone near where his girlfriend had last contacted him. DNA testing revealed that the bone belonged to Dingley.
crushed
But that didn’t stop him from looking further. Until last Monday, when he found his body and his luggage in a hard-to-reach place in the mountains. She is probably dead. We are examining how his body can be removed from there.
The family released a brief statement thanking the police teams for their efforts.