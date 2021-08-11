Brit finds body of missing girlfriend (37) in Pyrenees after months of search

In early July, the Briton said he had already walked more than 1,100 kilometers through the mountainous area in search of a trace of Dingley. His hopes of finding her alive were then dashed by the discovery of a bone near where his girlfriend had last contacted him. DNA testing revealed that the bone belonged to Dingley.

But that didn’t stop him from looking further. Until last Monday, when he found his body and his luggage in a hard-to-reach place in the mountains. She is probably dead. We are examining how his body can be removed from there.

The family released a brief statement thanking the police teams for their efforts.