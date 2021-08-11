Navalny faces another three-year prison sentence | Abroad

If convicted, the trio face up to three years in prison. The BOI opened the case in February, shortly after Navalny returned from Germany, where he was being treated for Russian nerve agent poisoning novichok on a Russian domestic flight a year ago.

On his return in mid-January, the police arrested the critic of the Kremlin directly at Moscow airport. Due to his forced stay in Germany, he allegedly violated the obligation to report a suspended prison sentence pronounced at the end of 2014.