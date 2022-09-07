Boris Johnson leaves Prime Minister after handing in his resignation to Queen Elizabeth | Abroad

UpdateBoris Johnson tendered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday and is no longer the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Royal Family announced that the Queen had accepted the resignation. Johnson is replaced by party colleague Liz Truss, who is received by the Queen shortly afterwards.



Foreign publishers



Sep 6, 2022



Normally this ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace, but due to the 96-year-old Queen’s “mobility issues”, Johnson and Truss traveled to the royal estate of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Earlier in the day, Johnson said goodbye to the premiership with a final speech. On a crowded Downing Street, he spoke to other party members and relatives outside his official residence.

Johnson at Balmoral Castle, where he tendered his resignation to the Queen. © AP



The outgoing Prime Minister compared his three years at the head of the government to “a rocket which takes off and which has now fulfilled its mission”. He again mentioned his greatest successes as prime minister, namely organizing Brexit, the coronavirus vaccination campaign and arms deliveries to Ukraine. Now Johnson says he is, like a rocket, “returning through the atmosphere to land undetected somewhere in a remote corner of the Pacific Ocean.”

Johnson also reiterated his confidence in his successor Truss. He thinks they will leave the UK with the current energy crisis and ‘Cost of lifecrisis can result. According to Johnson, it’s time for the country to unite and rally behind Truss.

After the speech, Johnson flew to Scotland, where he tendered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Normally, this ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace, but due to the 96-year-old Queen’s “mobility issues”, Johnson and Truss are traveling to the royal estate of Balmoral Castle. Following Johnson’s resignation, the Queen will ask Truss to become the new Prime Minister. Later today, Truss will deliver his first speech as Prime Minister in London, also outside the official residence at 10 Downing Street.

Boris Johnson gave a final speech in Downing Street before stepping down as Prime Minister this afternoon. © Reuters



Liz Truss will be sworn in as Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle this afternoon by the Queen of England. © Brunopress

