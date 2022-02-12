Biden warns Putin against “other scenarios” | Abroad

Biden again called on Putin to withdraw the more than 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. If Russia were to invade Ukraine, America and its allies “would react decisively with rapid and profound repercussions for Russia.”

The conversation lasted a little over an hour. The initiative for the discussion initially came from Russia, which wanted to speak on Monday, the White House reported. But the White House insisted on Saturday. The Americans have been warning since late last week that a Russian attack could occur within days, even during the Olympics.

“No fundamental change”

A US government official told US media that there was “no fundamental change in dynamics”. The official says ideas have been put on the table that will improve Europe’s security.

Before speaking with Bidens, Putin also had a phone conversation with French President Macron. This conversation lasted an hour and a half. According to the Elysee Palace, Macron warned that an “open dialogue” would no longer be possible if the situation in Ukraine worsened further. Earlier this week, the two also spoke at length in Moscow.

Embassy evacuated

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned late Friday that Russia could now invade Ukraine “at any time.” He advised US citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. In the event of a Russian invasion, the US military will no longer be able to save its compatriots, Sullivan said. US embassy staff in Kyiv have been ordered to leave the country immediately. The embassy is evacuated.