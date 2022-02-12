A group of rescuers stop in Peru to search for a missing Belgian tourist (28) | Abroad

VIDEOA group of ten rescuers looking for the Belgian tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe (28) stop working. The rescuers had asked the authorities for logistical support, but it never came. In the meantime, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office plans to send agents to Peru to monitor the search.



Rescuers wanted to comb the road between Sangalle and San Juan de Chuchco. The team must now make a seven-hour journey and had therefore requested transport. However, this proved impossible to achieve. Rescuers also asked for fuel so they could get around by car themselves. This too proved unsuccessful. Since the search for Natacha began, rescuers have had to pay for almost everything themselves, they say. For example, authorities failed to pay for accommodation, transportation and food, lifeguard Joel Quicaña told local media.

Possible Belgian agents in Peru

In the meantime, around thirty agents continue to search for Natacha. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating whether to send a delegation, made up of Belgian agents, to Peru to investigate the disappearance. “It is a decision which is taken in consultation between the federal prosecution, the federal judicial police, the government of Foreign Affairs and the Peruvian authorities”, declared Eric Van Duyse, spokesperson for the Brussels prosecution.

Disappeared for 19 days

Natacha de Crombrugghe, a 28-year-old lawyer from Linkebeek, was on tour in Peru. On Sunday evening January 23, she arrived at the La Estancia hostel in the village of Cabanaconde. From here, many tourists begin treks to the famous “Colca Canyon”, a deep and expansive gorge in the south of the country. Previously, Natacha visited the historic mountain town of Machu Picchu. The young woman was traveling alone, the manager of the Cabanaconde hostel told the police. The next day, the Brussels woman would have left for the trek through the Colca Canyon. Even now, she left alone. Natacha left some of her luggage at the hostel, but never returned from her hike. The Belgian has been missing for nineteen days now.

