Austrian police catch two Germans with fourteen human skulls in the trunk | Abroad

Austrian police catch two Germans with fourteen human skulls in the trunk
Austrian police surprised two Germans carrying 14 human skulls. Police discovered the skulls during an accidental traffic check. They were in the trunk.
The skulls were stolen around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon during a visit to a mass grave, where the remains of excavated graves are kept, in the village of Mölbling. This happened at a freely accessible memorial meeting.
Disturb the rest of the dead
The 43-year-old driver and his 35-year-old passenger were arrested by the police on Friday evening. The men claim their fascination with burials led them to steal the remains. The Bavarian men said they had never stolen a skull before.
The skulls were confiscated. Both men face charges for disturbing the peace of the dead, police said.
