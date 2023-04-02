02 apr 2023 om 01:06

Protests against pensions in France have so far injured 1,093 police, gendarmes and aid workers, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. At the same time, 38 investigations into excessive use of force by law enforcement are ongoing.

Since March 16, 2,579 arson attacks and 316 damage to public buildings have also been recorded, reports the minister in an interview with sunday newspaper (JDD).

Demonstrations against the pension reform have continued since mid-January. Since President Emmanuel Macron’s government pushed through the plans on March 16 without a vote in parliament, protests have taken place daily and regularly spiral out of control, particularly in Paris. The unions have announced a new national strike day for Thursday 6 April.

Apart from protesters and rioters, the police have also come under heavy criticism. Officers have been accused by human rights organizations of, among other things, the use of excessive force and arbitrary arrests during protests in recent months.