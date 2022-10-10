Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW

Mon. Oct 10th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died 2 min read

French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 53
Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct 1 min read

Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 96
Putin demands better security Crimean bridge after explosion Putin demands better security Crimean bridge after explosion 1 min read

Putin demands better security Crimean bridge after explosion

Harold Manning 1 day ago 80
New York University reaches million dollar settlement with over 230 victims of abuse by gynecologist New York University reaches million dollar settlement with over 230 victims of abuse by gynecologist 1 min read

New York University reaches million dollar settlement with over 230 victims of abuse by gynecologist

Harold Manning 1 day ago 88
Entire police team suspended after Texas elementary school massacre Entire police team suspended after Texas elementary school massacre 1 min read

Entire police team suspended after Texas elementary school massacre

Harold Manning 2 days ago 74
President Macron asks the French not to panic over fuel shortages | Economy President Macron asks the French not to panic over fuel shortages | Economy 1 min read

President Macron asks the French not to panic over fuel shortages | Economy

Harold Manning 2 days ago 93

You may have missed

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa Canada’s economy has room to slow with ‘unusually high’ job openings 2 min read

Canada’s economy has room to slow with ‘unusually high’ job openings

Phil Schwartz 12 mins ago 23
Cyclo-cross riders Van der Haar and Brand will start the World Cup in the United States Cyclo-cross riders Van der Haar and Brand will start the World Cup in the United States 1 min read

Cyclo-cross riders Van der Haar and Brand will start the World Cup in the United States

Queenie Bell 13 mins ago 17
Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW 1 min read

Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW

Harold Manning 17 mins ago 17
Schotse premier gelooft in nieuw onafhankelijkheidsreferendum Scottish Prime Minister believes in another independence referendum 1 min read

Scottish Prime Minister believes in another independence referendum

Earl Warner 19 mins ago 22