Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was re-elected on Sunday, local media report based on predictions of the outcome. He obtained an absolute majority with more than 54% of the votes. A second round is therefore no longer necessary.

The former leader of Die Grünen was already a big favorite before the elections. Van der Bellen, 78, beat, among others, Walter Rosenkranz of the populist right-wing FPÖ, which remained below 20%. Last time, the competition from the FPÖ was much greater.

In Austria, the president has mainly a ceremonial role. For example, he or she appoints ministers appointed by the prime minister. The president also signs laws. Moreover, the head of state is mainly a representative of Austria and for this purpose, for example, he travels abroad.

Van der Bellen has been president of Austria since 2017. Since then, he has worn down six prime ministers. Among other things, he had to deal with Sebastian Kurz, who exactly a year ago descended suspected of corruption. Austria’s youngest ever chancellor has denied all charges.