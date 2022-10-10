Thai police arrest CNN journalists who filmed in a nursery | Abroad

Thai police have arrested two reporters from the US news channel CNN who filmed after the nursery school massacre. Journalists are said to have entered without authorization while covering the aftermath of the tragedy, which killed 37 people on Thursday, including 24 children.

A Thai reporter posted a photo on social media of CNN reporters exiting the nursery and climbing over a wall, fence and police tape. Local authorities have launched an investigation. “Let the legal process take its course, I don’t want to divulge all the details,” city spokesman Danaichok Boonsom said. “Let the police investigate.

The Thai Journalists’ Union calls the action of CNN reporters “unethical” and “insensitive”. The Association of Foreign Correspondents in Thailand (FCCT) is also “stunned”. “It was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in reporting crimes,” the association said.



In a statement on Twitter, CNN denies the reporters acted illegally. According to the news channel, they did not enter the building until the police barrier was lifted. Three officials reportedly told them they could film inside.

“The team collected footage at the nursery for approximately 15 minutes and then left,” CNN wrote in the tweet. “By then the barrier had been put back in place, so the team had to scale the fence to leave.”

Not authorized

Mike McCarthy, director of CNN International, later added that reporters only now understand that the three officials were not authorized to give consent. “It was never their intention to break the rules.” CNN immediately removed the report from the website. The station apologizes for the suffering caused by the action.

The tourist visas of the two reporters have been revoked. According to a police spokesperson, they will remain in detention until they are expelled from the country. He acknowledges that there may have been a misunderstanding. The two can only get away with a fine, because they were working on a tourist visa.

In Thursday’s attack, a recently fired ex-cop killed 36 people, including 24 children, and then himself.



