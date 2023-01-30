30 jan 2023 om 06:54Update: 3 uur geleden

In Australia, the search for a radioactive and in this case potentially fatal capsule is underway. To find the lost parcel of only 8 millimeters, a journey of no less than 1,400 kilometers was combed through. For comparison, this is roughly the distance between London and Budapest.

Authorities admit Monday the capsule may ‘never be found’, reports The Guardian.

The capsule has been lost for more than two weeks. He fell from a security truck that arrived in Perth on January 16. The vehicle had left a mine in Western Australia four days earlier. On January 25, we realized that the capsule was missing.

The capsule contains cesium-137. This is used in mining for iron ore measurements. But it can lead to serious burns and radiation sickness if used unsafely. In the long term, cesium-137 can cause cancer. Health services therefore recommend keeping a distance of at least 5 meters from the capsule.

“We take this incident very seriously,” said Simon Trott. He is the head of the iron ore division in Western Australia where the radioactive capsule came from.

To find the capsule, special search equipment is deployed to find radioactive materials. The authorities also want to equip the vehicles with special equipment to speed up the search. “But we are facing a major challenge. There is a route of 1,400 kilometers to find”, specify the concerned.