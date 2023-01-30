It can be -8 degrees… in Morocco | Abroad

Part of Morocco will face freezing scenes this week. After the Netherlands, the North African country now follows with a code orange warning due to snowfall.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) has warned of a drop in temperatures in several provinces. Minimum temperatures between -8 and -3 degrees are expected this week.

According to meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek from Weerplaza, this is the same air bubble that recently hovered over our country. “It comes from northern Europe. Last week we had trouble here with code orange due to snow and ice.

Freezing cold in the mountains

Meanwhile, cold air descended into northwest Africa. Before that, the winter bubble caused snowfall on Mallorca and Ibiza. The Spanish newspaper Ultimate wrote that there were seven centimeters of snow in some places in Mallorca. Italy also had heavy snowfall last week. This led to the closure of schools and roads there.

The inhabitants of Mallorca were surprised by the snow last week.



The winter scenes aren’t entirely exceptional, but they are striking, says Van Bernebeek. “On the way, the air bubble warmed up a bit. But in the Moroccan mountainous regions, it will be quite cold. I can’t rule out snow falling here and there. It could even be 600 meters above sea level, say climatologists.

The Moroccan meteorological service has declared code orange for the provinces of Ifrane, Taza, Sefrou, Boulmane, Beni Mellal, Azilal, Khenifra, Al Haouz, Midelt and Tinghir. News site News from the Moroccan world adds that some precipitation is welcome. The country suffered one of the worst droughts on record last summer.