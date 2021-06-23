Australia not allowed to control mouse infestation with potent rat poison | Abroad

Bromadiolone, a proposed rat poison, has been described as “napalm for mice”. But the venom is just as deadly for animals that eat mice. Birds of prey, in particular, would be poisoned in large numbers if farmers were allowed to launch a bromadiolone offensive. Its use was therefore rejected. At the moment, other pesticides are being used which, although less effective, are also less harmful to other animals.

Mice have been a plague in eastern Australia for months. The locals are going crazy, as can be seen from various videos. Some farms are literally crawling with mice. Many farmers are in despair because the mice have destroyed various crops and grains. An emergency fund has already released $ 1 million for aid. A farm burned down this week after mice caused a short circuit. Insurers don’t cover a lot of mouse damage because they are “generally seen as something that a homeowner can do something about,” according to a spokesperson for a major insurer on Australian TV.

Many Australian farmers have already suffered from years of drought, fires and floods. Mice are no less destructive. According to researcher Steve Henry, the reason there are now so many is that the previous grain harvest was so exuberant. Rodents did well too. As a result, there would have been a surplus of mice at the start of the season. The fact that a pair of mice can produce a litter of cubs every two months has caused the huge numbers with which animals now cause so much damage to homes, supermarkets, schools and machinery. In many places, people complain about the stench of urine from mice and dead animals. According to local media, mice run over sleeping people and children have been bitten.