A fire at an oil tank in the Cuban city of Matanzas has injured 121 people, five of whom are in critical condition, authorities said. Seventeen firefighters have disappeared, reports the news agency PA. The fire broke out on Friday evening after a lightning strike in a huge oil tank. The fire then spread to a second tank.

Firefighters are trying to keep the six intact mega-tanks damp to prevent the fire from spreading, Fire Chief Roberto de la Torre said. Military helicopters throw water on the fire.

From the oil depot, a large plume of black smoke spread westward to Havana, more than 100 kilometers away. About 800 people were evacuated from the nearby neighborhood of Dubrocq, authorities said.

According to the Cuban administration, the missing firefighters “tried to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearest area”. The first relief flights from Mexico and Venezuela are expected at Matanzas airport on Saturday evening (local time).

foreign aid

Besides Mexico and Venezuela, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also thanked Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for the help they offered. He kept silent that the US government was offering technical assistance to put out the fire.

The fire comes at a time when Cuba is facing a fuel shortage. It was not said how much of the oil caught fire or could catch fire. The oil contained in the eight giant tanks is intended for the production of electricity in power stations.