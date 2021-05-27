American construction worker Giovanni Loyola (26) was severely handcuffed. They were so tight that permanent damage was done. In the end, there was no other option but to amputate the hand.

Loyola, who lives in Pinson, Alabama, was arrested in February last year on suspicion of being involved in a fight. He himself said it wasn’t, but maybe it was his brother. Loyola was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

However, the handcuffs were so tight that traffic was blocked. The man repeatedly asked if the cuffs could be loosened, but that did not happen. He was only released after eight days and was able to see a doctor.

Loyola had to undergo four surgeries to remove her fingertips, but that didn’t solve the problem. Eventually, his entire left hand had to be amputated.

The 20-something sued the deputy sheriff who handcuffed him. William Terrill, professor of criminal law at the University of Arizona, spoke out against Birmingham News that the deputy sheriff is obliged to check the tightness of the wrists.