A woman (84 years old) bravely responds to a thief: the suspects are arrested

Hellen, 84, bravely fought back on Friday against a thief who tried to steal her necklace on Tillystraat in Suriname. According to Marcel, the victim’s companion, they were talking to their daughter shortly before the robbery when someone knocked on the door.

“My wife came forward and saw a young man who indicated he had a letter for us. Talking to my partner, he pushed open the gate and entered the yard. He threw my wife to the ground and tried to rip her necklace off. My brave wife fought back with the assailant,” Hellen’s partner told Waterkant.Net editors.

A passer-by, driver of a black pick-up, saw the case. The thief had no choice but to flee. He ran towards a waiting biker who was standing a little further down the street. The pickup driver started a mad dash.

He managed to block the moped, after which the suspects left the scene on foot, leaving their moped behind. The police, the Paramaribo Regional Assistance Team (RBTP), were able to arrest the two suspects in a grove. They are Jeffaro A. and Joshua M. (24), 21 years old. reports Surinamese police. A tow truck brought the abandoned moped to the office.

According to Marcel, his wife thought the thief got away with his gold chain, but she was later found in his wife’s underwear. Munder Police secured the two suspects after consultation with the Suriname Public Prosecutor’s Office.