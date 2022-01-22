The moment of truth is approaching for Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crucial week. His position is more fragile than ever after weeks of revelations about the lockdown parties at his official residence. His fate is now linked to the investigation into the parties by civil servant Sue Gray who will present her findings next week.

especially that bring your own alcoholparty in 2020 caused a lot of anger. It came at a time when the UK government had imposed a strict lockdown across the country. Social contact was to be avoided as much as possible and large group gatherings were prohibited. Citizens were allowed to meet a maximum of one person outside their own circle in the open air.

Twisted and half-hearted excuses

The Prime Minister has since admitted to being present at one of the parties, despite believing it to be a business meeting. As well defended himself saying “no one told me it was against the rules”, when he actually made the rules himself.

The members of his conservative party are unhappy with the twists and half-hearted excuses of their leader. A handful of conservatives even openly demand his departure. “For the love of God, go,” former Brexit secretary David Davis told a House of Commons session on Wednesday.

When 54 Tory MPs sign a letter denouncing confidence in the Prime Minister, a vote of confidence is triggered. The Conservative faction in the House of Commons will then have to decide whether it wants to continue with Johnson in the lead.

Only one party official knows exactly how many letters were delivered, but for now he is keeping it carefully secret. British media speculated that between 15 and 30 Tory MPs delivered a letter earlier this week.

Election promises

Discontent is greatest with the group of Tories first elected in 2019. They represent the so-called red walldistricts in northern and central England, former industrial areas that served as Labor strongholds for decades but fell into Conservative hands in the 2019 election.

Johnson lured many disgruntled Labor voters to these districts with two campaign promises: Brexit is over in Upgrade. He quickly fulfilled the first promise when he reached an agreement with Brussels on the British withdrawal. With his second promise, Upgrade, Johnson announced a major government investment to revitalize declining industrial areas.

Tory MPs who represent those constituencies fear that latest promise will come to nothing now that the prime minister is embroiled in a scandal. About twenty red wallMPs were involved in a coup attempt to oust Johnson from the throne, according to British media.

Defection to the opposition

A Conservative MP, Christian Wakeford, did not wait. He decided to defect to Labor on Wednesday. To cheers and whistles from members of his Tory party, Wakeford made his way to the opposition benches just before Question Time, where he took a demonstrative seat behind Labor leader Keir Starmer.

Correspondent Fleur Launspach gauged the sentiment in Bury-South, MP Christian Wakeford’s constituency: