Ziggo customers receive ESPN channel as standard in the TV package

Live Eredivisie football every week for Ziggo customers

ESPN’s first channel will be an integral part of Ziggo’s TV packages, from at least TV Start or TV Standard. From 12 January these customers can watch a number of Eredivisie football matches live each week and a selection of live matches from other major national and international competitions. ESPN’s first channel is available on channel 421.

The TV provider reports: “Ziggo is constantly striving to provide customers with the widest and most comprehensive range of content possible in sports, information and entertainment. That’s why Ziggo adds ESPN’s first channel to all TV subscriptions, from at least TV Start or TV Standard. Here, customers watch a selection of live matches each week from the Eredivisie, Keuken Kampioen Division and Pure Energie Eredivisie Women. ‘

There is also a lot of live football from the TOTO KNVB Cup, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. In addition to football, ESPN offers a daily selection of sports news, documentaries, sports films and live reports from US sports games from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Football League (NFL), often featuring Dutch comments. This February, America’s biggest sports spectacle can be seen on ESPN: the Super Bowl.