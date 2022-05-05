Whoopi Goldberg receives heavy criticism after Holocaust claims

“Let’s face it, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not about that, no. It’s about how inhumane people can be to others,” Whoopi said. His colleague Ana Navarro replied, “But this is a white supremacist that started persecuting the Jews.”

According to Whoopi, it was different: “It was two groups of white people facing each other, so you can’t talk about a racial issue. It’s about how people treat each other, no matter if whether you’re black or white or Jewish, it’s about how you treat each other.”