Whoopi Goldberg receives heavy criticism after Holocaust claims
“Let’s face it, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not about that, no. It’s about how inhumane people can be to others,” Whoopi said. His colleague Ana Navarro replied, “But this is a white supremacist that started persecuting the Jews.”
According to Whoopi, it was different: “It was two groups of white people facing each other, so you can’t talk about a racial issue. It’s about how people treat each other, no matter if whether you’re black or white or Jewish, it’s about how you treat each other.”
Whoopi is one of the show’s presenters and her remarks drew shocked looks from her colleagues. Soon after, numerous angry tweets followed on social media. David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said, “Whoopi Goldberg is making the absurd claim that the Holocaust has nothing to do with race. Nazi Germany viewed the Jewish people as an inferior race and that is why they rejected all Jews. exterminate them, including my family. Please think about it and apologize.
The American organization Stop Antisemitism also reacted furiously. “Six million of us were gassed, dead and murdered because we were considered inferior by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma!”
Whoopi has since responded to the criticism. “On the show, I said the Holocaust was not about race, it was about how inhumane people can be to others. I should have said it’s about both “, responds the actress to the commotion on Twitter. Read his full response below.
