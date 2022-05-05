earning money on TikTok is possible thanks to advertisements

TikTok will soon pay creators more money based on ads. This option is not for everyone, only for people who love TikTokken stars. Only the top of the top gets paid when their video plays alongside certain ads to which TikTok applies this new revenue model.

Copy behavior While there’s been a lot of social media theft on TikTok lately, there’s now also a bit of TikTok inspiration coming from YouTube. YouTube also uses a similar revenue model for video creators, but they must meet a number of properties. At YouTube, it’s 1,000 subscribers to their channel and the content must have been viewed at least 4,000 hours in the last 12 months. Exactly how it works with TikTok is much harder to achieve. You have to meet fewer requirements, only one, but it is quite substantial: you must have at least 100,000 subscribers.

TikTok Pulse ICT Tac writing“To help brands stay on top of entertainment and culture on TikTok, we’re proud to introduce TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that allows advertisers to position their brand alongside the best content in the For You stream. TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and control to be a part of those everyday moments and trends that affect the community. With TikTok Pulse, TikTok shares half of ad revenue with the video alongside, so creators have to meet those 100,000 subscribers. That’s a bit less than YouTube, where you can expect 55% of ad revenue. By the way, that’s not the only way to get paid by TikTok as a creator (otherwise it probably wouldn’t be so successful either). You can ask people for a gift, which is especially dangerous in the case of young children. Additionally, there is a “Creator Fund” where you get paid based on the popularity of your video. So if you go completely viral when hardly anyone actually knows you, you can still make money from your video.

The creators’ fund is not sacred However, there are also many complaints about this fund, because the payments would be very random -and quite low in euros-. This makes YouTube interesting for creators, maybe even more interesting, even if it is more difficult to gather a large fan base there: it is less easy to come across a random video on YouTube than on TikTok, where everything goes much faster. There is of course YouTube Shorts, but this one is still in its infancy compared to TikTok. TikTok Pulse will be available in the US from June, but in the Netherlands it will probably only arrive in the fall. Do you have time to gather that ton of followers.