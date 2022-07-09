Very large forest fire in France under control, 650 hectares still on fire | NOW

Firefighters in France brought a very large forest fire under control on Saturday in the southern region of the Cévennes. The fire has stopped spreading, but it still covers an area of ​​650 hectares.

The most critical phase has thus passed, reports the fire brigade, which has deployed 950 firefighters. The flames are extinguished using aircraft. 520 firefighters remain on site to better control the fire. The emergency services speak of a “mega fire”.

Due to high temperatures, low humidity and wind, there is always a risk that the fire will flare up again.

The fire broke out near the village of Bordezac, nearly 100 kilometers north of Montpellier and the Mediterranean Sea. A hundred people were to be evacuated and are housed in cabins and restaurants. Residents of southern France are urged to exercise caution this weekend as the risk of fire remains high.

Forest fires have already broken out in several places in the south of France this year. The fire is fed by the so-called mistral. It is a strong wind that often rises in the Rhone Valley.

Due to the early and prolonged drought this year, the nature of southern France is as dry in early July as it normally is in early August.