USA Live on TV and Online (World Cup Round of 16)

The group stage is over and the Round of 16 kicks off on Saturday, December 3. The Netherlands will meet the United States in the first knockout game. The match can be seen live on Saturday at 4 p.m. on NPO 1 and from live broadcast via Gids.tv.

Look the complete program of the FIFA World Cup on Gids.tv.

bad game

The Dutch national team has yet to win the hearts of domestic and foreign football fans. In a weak group with Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, Orange couldn’t impress in the least. The first game against Senegal was narrowly won in the finals, the very disappointing second game against Ecuador ended 1-1 and glorified amateurs Qatar were only beaten 2-0.

Summary and Highlights Netherlands – United States

You can find the highlights on Gids.tv since the start of the match. The summary below can be viewed immediately after the match on Gids.tv.

politically sensitive

Fortunately for Orange, the United States also made little impression. They started their World Cup with two draws: 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 against England. The final group game had to be won for a place in the round of 16. This duel was politically sensitive, because Iran, the sworn enemy, was the adversary. America won 0-1 thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic.

The match between the Netherlands and the United States can be followed live on NPO 1 on Saturday December 3 at 4 p.m. live broadcast via Gids.tv. Preview on NPO 1 starts at 3:15 p.m., recap follows on Gids.tv.