Recipe! Here’s How You Make Your Own Emily’s Kir Royal in Paris

As much as Emily Cooper loves the kir royal, we love Emily in Paris. Everything Emily does, we want to do too. From the creation of her outfits, the hairdresser takes care of making this delicious cocktail. That’s why we’re giving you the recipe for making Emily in Paris’ kir royal yourself.

Emily in Paris

The hugely popular Netflix series Emily in Paris is currently creating a huge trend movement in fashion. The series’ outfits are trendy, the hair looks, the city and even the drinks ordered are popular. Ever since fans saw Emily Cooper take a sip of a Kir Royal and call it “delicious,” searches for the drink have skyrocketed. This spike in searches is noticeable in the Netherlands, but the spike is even bigger in the United States.

Kir royal recipe

” What’s the matter ? Emily asked her colleague Luc after taking a sip of her kir royal. Exactly Emily, that’s what we’re wondering now too. Well, a kir royal is a sparkling cocktail made with crème de cassis and champagne. The drink is actually something “from the last century”, according to food historian Lizet Kruyff. That’s why it’s funny that the series has made this drink trendy again. But what do you need for the cocktail?

Ingredients for a drink:

20ml creme de cassis

120ml champagne or prosecco

Other supplies:

Glass of champagne

Measuring cup

Spoon

Topping of your choice (kumquat is the traditional option)

Preparation method

As you may have read, you need very few ingredients for this cocktail, so the drink is also quite easy to prepare. Nevertheless, we explain to you step by step what you need to do in order to be able to recreate the ultimate scene from Emily in Paris.