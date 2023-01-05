Prince Harry: ‘William and Kate chose me a Nazi costume’

In his autobiography Save (which appears in Dutch as Reserve) Prince Harry erases even more grief from his family. The same goes for William and Kate. From a passage in the book, that page 6 would reveal that Harry had been encouraged by his brother and then-girlfriend to don the Nazi garb for a fancy dress party. In fact, according to him, they chose the costume for him. Harry writes that he hesitated between two outfits: a pilot’s uniform and the infamous Nazi costume. He called William and Kate and asked their advice. “‘Nazi uniform,’ they said,” Harry wrote. When he put the costume on in front of them, they “both cried with laughter”. “Even worse than Willy’s (Harry’s nickname for William) leotard! Much more ridiculous! Which, again, was the intention.”

The Duke of Sussex called the Nazi scandal “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”. Why does he take it back himself? According to a source who spare has already read, Harry “has a strong feeling that William is playing a part in this scandal”. Royal family historian Robert Lacey pointed this out earlier in his book Battle of the Brothers. According to him, Harry felt after this incident, which saw him appear in Nazi garb on the cover of The sun and received huge criticism, estranged from his family. He also reportedly feels that William “pushed him to his errant and self-destructive actions”.

Before the appearance of Save two interviews will be broadcast on television in the United States and the United Kingdom this weekend with the prince breaking up with his family. Royalty expert Jeroen Snel was after watching the Netflix documentary Harry and Megan Again Team Harry:

