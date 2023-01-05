Tasty movie ‘The Menu’ just hit theaters and is already on HBO Max

Cinema news – The film “The Menu” is already visible on the HBO Max streaming service.

In the story, we follow the couple Margot and Tyler who go to an island. There they can dine abundantly in an exclusive restaurant under the direction of chef Slowik. During the event, however, the chef has some shocking surprises in store for his guests.

Stream?

After a fairly successful theatrical release, HBO Max has made the film available for streaming since yesterday. Unfortunately, we haven’t found the movie on HBO Max yet. It is possible that its availability in the Netherlands will take a few more days? The film is already available on HBO Max in the United States.

Featured cast

As well as an all-star menu, the film also has an all-star cast, with roles for none other than Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro and Rob Yang.