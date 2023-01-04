The cancellation of ‘1899’ was therefore inevitable

Despite many disappointed fans and resume calls, Netflix pulled the plug.

strong protest

Apparently it’s strange to stop a successful series. When the creators announced on their Instagram that there would be no second season, the protests weren’t over. “The new year is not even two days old and then a message like this”, says an enthusiast.

Various calls have also been made for other vendors to pick up the series. What was the reason for ending it?

’28 days of hearing’

The huge amount of series that Netflix makes naturally offers a lot of numbers and therefore insight into viewer preferences. One of these factors is the 28 days of hearing: how many viewers go through a season in a month.

Based on this, it is then decided whether a series is profitable in the longer term. Despite a successful first season, there may still be indications that continuing is not a good option.

More numbers

According to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, it’s not just a simple math: “Judging the numbers is 70% instinct and 30% data. Sometimes the numbers confirm your worst suspicions, other times your best suspicions.

In Netflix’s approach is 1899 unfortunately not an iceberg, but a mountain of numbers.

1899 can you stream on netflix.