Official: Peugeot Inception EV Concept (2023)

One concept car is a bit more ambitious than the other. This Peugeot Inception is of the first kind, because this style study is intended to be the starting point for the models that will enter production from 2025. It is therefore not a harbinger of a great Peugeot. , but of a complete model that shows what these future models will look like, what technology they will use, how the interior will be laid out and how they will be powered.

Remarkable: the Peugeot Inception Concept is not presented in Europe, but in the United States. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Design language

Although it is a completely new stylistic language, the Peugeot Inception Concept does not break radically with the past. You don’t need the logo to see which pants this style study comes from. The front part is reminiscent of the E-Legend Concept of 2018. The gigantic glass part even brings us back to the Oxia Concept of 1988.

Note the striped optical units of the Peugeot Inception Concept, both front and rear. They always wink at the lion’s claws of the Peugeot logo. We also like: the side mirrors integrated into the bodywork, the 20-inch wheels with a central Peugeot emblem that always remains upright (like at Rolls-Royce) and the status bar on the sides, which indicates the state of charge drums.

New i-Cockpit

Inside, the designers of the Peugeot Inception Concept are pulling out all the stops, with an interior concept that should lead to a new generation of the i-Cockpit. The “steering wheel” is called Hypersquare and is a rectangular screen with four round holes, a sort of cross between an F1 steering wheel and a Playstation console.

As on any i-Cockpit, the “meter part” is located above the steering wheel. They also came up with a funky name for it: the Halo Cluster. This round instrumentation is reminiscent of what Citroën used at the time for models such as the BX, but with the Peugeot Inception Design this module is positioned above the dashboard. Until you drive autonomously, because then the Halo Cluster will give way to a gigantic screen on which you can, for example, stream a film.

Electrical STLA architecture

The 5-meter Peugeot Inception concept is based on the STLA Large platform that Stellantis is currently developing for the group’s largest electric vehicle models. This architecture combines 800V technology with a battery housed in the bottom. This battery has an energy capacity of 100 kWh and promises a range of 800 kilometers.

This enormous autonomy, even for a 100 kWh battery, the Peugeot Inception Concept owes to its low electricity consumption of 12.5 kWh per 100 kilometres. Also nice: the Inception does not need to be plugged in, because you can charge the battery by induction. Certainly, the power is not lacking: thanks to two electric motors with a system power of 860 hp, the Peugeot Inception takes 3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.