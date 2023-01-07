With this new series, Netflix kicks off 2023

Netflix will start 2023 with the “Kaleidoscope” series, which will be different for each viewer.

The series Kaleidoscope follows a whole new concept where you don’t have to watch the series in order. You can start with any episode, because together they all work towards the finale. So there is not just one right order.

Bank robbers and an FBI agent

This also means that when you set up the series, a different episode will start playing for each viewer. The eight episodes all work towards the finale, but in a non-linear order. In the end, it only matters that you watch the final last.

The story of the series is about a group of crooks who receive an invitation from an anonymous person named Leo Pap to rob the most secure bank in the United States. At the same time, FBI agent Nazan is determined to catch them. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, and Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim.

Kaleidoscope visible from January 1 on netflix.