Netflix: pay extra when you share your account from early 2023
Account sharing surcharge has hit Netflix in recent months already tested in five Latin American countries. It will be introduced worldwide from the beginning of 2023. This is what Netflix said during the presentation of its quarterly figuresposting a growth of 2.4 million subscribers.
Subscribers have to pay a few extra bucks a month if others use their ID to stream outside of their household. During the trial in Latin American countries, it cost an extra $3 per month. Prices and surcharge details in other countries are not yet known.
In a place different from your home
In the Latin America test, subscribers who used the Netflix app outside of their home for more than two weeks had to pay extra. It was about using the Netflix app for TVs or devices connected to a TV, like a game console or AppleTV.
Users can designate a location as their home address. While traveling, they can use Netflix unlimited on devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. During the Latin America trial, users could also add additional homes to their subscription for $3 per home, but Netflix has let them know that this function is interrupted.
Netflix says it uses device IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity, among other things, to determine whether connections are being shared with people outside the household. The basic plan only allows users to stream on one device at a time. With the standard subscription this is allowed on two devices and with the premium subscription on four.
Transfer “Hitchhikers” to new accounts
Netflix also released a Tuesday new function making it easier for users who “overlay” other people’s accounts to purchase their own subscription. The Profile Transfer option allows users to move their profile with all their recommendations, viewing history, saved titles, games, and settings to a new Netflix account. This feature also falls under the streaming service’s password sharing policy. to discourage.
Many Netflix users share their accounts with friends and family members. Around 34% of all Dutch subscribers to streaming services watch someone else’s account, according to a survey this year. research. Additionally, 28% share their login information with someone else.
Cheaper subscription
Netflix also hopes to attract or retain more subscribers with a cheaper subscription. The video service will debut in the first twelve countries on November 10 cheaper subscription where films and series are interrupted by advertisements. Competitor Disney+ will follow in December with its new offer with advertisements.
It is not yet known when these “budget subscriptions” will be available in the Netherlands. According to a recent survey pale that nearly half of current Netflix and Disney+ subscribers are considering upgrading to a cheaper plan with ads.
