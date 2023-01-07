Netflix: pay extra when you share your account from early 2023

Account sharing surcharge has hit Netflix in recent months already tested in five Latin American countries. It will be introduced worldwide from the beginning of 2023. This is what Netflix said during the presentation of its quarterly figuresposting a growth of 2.4 million subscribers.

Subscribers have to pay a few extra bucks a month if others use their ID to stream outside of their household. During the trial in Latin American countries, it cost an extra $3 per month. Prices and surcharge details in other countries are not yet known.

In a place different from your home

In the Latin America test, subscribers who used the Netflix app outside of their home for more than two weeks had to pay extra. It was about using the Netflix app for TVs or devices connected to a TV, like a game console or AppleTV.

Users can designate a location as their home address. While traveling, they can use Netflix unlimited on devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. During the Latin America trial, users could also add additional homes to their subscription for $3 per home, but Netflix has let them know that this function is interrupted.

Netflix says it uses device IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity, among other things, to determine whether connections are being shared with people outside the household. The basic plan only allows users to stream on one device at a time. With the standard subscription this is allowed on two devices and with the premium subscription on four.