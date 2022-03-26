US wants tougher sanctions on North Korea after long-range missile launch

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield pointed to a 2017 Security Council resolution committing member states to “update and strengthen the sanctions regime” if North Korea fires an intercontinental ballistic missile. “That’s exactly what happened,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “So now is the time to take that step.”

The US ambassador to the UN announced that the United States would table a draft resolution to “update and strengthen” sanctions against North Korea. She gave no further details.

China and Russia

Previous nuclear launches and tests have already resulted in severe international sanctions against North Korea. They mainly focus on trading. In 2017, the UN Security Council banned 90% of refined petroleum exports to North Korea.

After the recent test with a long-range missile, the United States already announced on Thursday its own sanctions against two Russian companies, Russian and North Korean individuals and a North Korean institution. It is unclear what exactly they are accused of and how Russia was allegedly involved in the test.

China and Russia may oppose tougher UN sanctions. On the contrary, these countries are pushing for an easing of sanctions in order to improve the humanitarian situation in North Korea and to encourage Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.