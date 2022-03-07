Mon. Mar 7th, 2022

Marine Le Pen's niece goes to her competitor Zemmour Marine Le Pen’s niece goes to her competitor Zemmour 1 min read

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 73
UN: 1.5 million Ukrainians fled, fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII UN: 1.5 million Ukrainians fled, fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII 1 min read

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 74
No evacuations yet in Mariupol, "the Russians continue to fire" No evacuations yet in Mariupol, “the Russians continue to fire” 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 88
In Central Asia, further Russian integration suddenly seems a long way off In Central Asia, further Russian integration suddenly seems a long way off 3 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 113
Nuclear watchdog visits Iran, hopes to revive nuclear deal Nuclear watchdog visits Iran, hopes to revive nuclear deal 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 91
Highly Addictive Painkillers: Society Settles for $6 Billion | Financial Highly Addictive Painkillers: Society Settles for $6 Billion | Financial 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 95

The 3 most-watched movies on Netflix last weekend The 3 most-watched movies on Netflix last weekend 2 min read

Maggie Benson 11 mins ago 25
AZ hit back at 'clumsy' Ten Hag: 'I don't see Klopp or Guardiola doing that' AZ hit back at ‘clumsy’ Ten Hag: ‘I don’t see Klopp or Guardiola doing that’ 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 12 mins ago 27
American Express bans Russia கவ Concerns about the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant Netflix suspends streaming service in Russia • Concerns over Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant 1 min read

Queenie Bell 16 mins ago 22
Unintended consequence of Hindu nationalism in India: wandering cows Unintended consequence of Hindu nationalism in India: wandering cows 2 min read

Harold Manning 18 mins ago 26