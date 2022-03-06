UN: 1.5 million Ukrainians fled, fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII
The number of refugees arriving in neighboring Poland from Ukraine has risen to nearly one million. Just yesterday, 129,000 people crossed the border. Today nearly 40,000 more refugees have arrived by mid-morning.
Moldova announced this morning that 250,000 refugees have arrived in the country. The country’s Prime Minister has called for international support.
According to latest official figures Hungary has taken in more than 150,000 refugees and Slovakia 100,000. These figures date from Friday.
Most of the refugees come from Ukraine, but there are also people from, among others, Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco and the United States.
The number of refugees in Germany is also increasing. According to the Interior Ministry, 37,786 Ukrainians have now arrived in the country, about 10,000 more than the day before. Many of them are located near the capital Berlin.
An unknown number of Ukrainians fled to the Netherlands. Thomas welcomed Svetlana and her children, as we can see in this video:
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”