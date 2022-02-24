Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid

“Emergency aid will then be absolutely necessary. Thinking about shelter, food and drink and psychosocial support. We are monitoring the situation there through our partner organizations so that we can intervene. quickly.”

Food and medical care

The Red Cross opens transfer 5125 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries. The aid organization expects a lot of help to be needed in the coming period. They think of food, water, medical care and psychosocial care for people who have fled.

The humanitarian organization Save the Children has been present in the country for seven years. “In parts where we can still work, we will continue,” a spokesperson said. “In the areas where there is currently fighting, we cannot do anything for a while. Our employees are hiding there. They are safe.” The organization is also investigating whether it can provide assistance in surrounding countries. “But we don’t know exactly what it will look like yet.”

Humanitarian situation

Development organization ZOA is monitoring the situation to the minute, a spokesperson said. “We are looking at which directions people are going and what the humanitarian situation is. We are talking with local parties working in Ukraine and surrounding countries. In the next few days we will make choices on how and where we will offer support. ‘aid. “