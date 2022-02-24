Fri. Feb 25th, 2022

An employee of the Russian Embassy attacks Rutte: "Why are you attacking Putin?" † Interior An employee of the Russian Embassy attacks Rutte: “Why are you attacking Putin?” † Interior 1 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 118
The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 117
What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 94
Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: 'We make Russia as hard as possible' Biden announces sanctions against Russia • EU: ‘We are making things as difficult as possible for Russia’ 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 69
Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 66
Germany suspends the opening of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 | Financial Germany suspends the opening of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 | Financial 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90

The award-winning film Minari to see in Gorinchem at the IFFG The award-winning film Minari to see in Gorinchem at the IFFG 2 min read

Maggie Benson 33 mins ago 23
Sjors Fröhlich will report on the Arno Wallaard Memorial cycling classic from the bike Sjors Fröhlich will report on the Arno Wallaard Memorial cycling classic from the bike 2 min read

Queenie Bell 37 mins ago 35
Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid 3 min read

Harold Manning 40 mins ago 24
EU-leiders eens over nieuw pakket sancties tegen Rusland EU leaders agree on new Russia sanctions package 2 min read

Earl Warner 42 mins ago 29