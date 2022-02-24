Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid
In Poland, Ukrainian refugees cross the border. Reception centers are set up for them where they can get food, medical help and information on the asylum procedure.
Reception in neighboring countries
Polish hospitals are also preparing beds for injured Ukrainians, the health ministry said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure that everyone entering Polish territory has access to healthcare.”
Small groups of people fled to Hungary, Reuters news agency reported. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said the country is ready to take in refugees. Slovakia sends 1500 soldiers to the border with Ukraine to guard it. The government is also ready to open more border crossings if necessary.
emergency aid
Dutch aid organizations are busy organizing aid in Ukraine, neighboring countries and the Netherlands. For example, the Refugee Foundation, which has engaged in the reception and referral of refugees within its own national borders, has Tower 999 open and is immediately making a quarter of a million available to provide emergency aid. “We expect several million people to flee to Ukraine’s neighbors and within the country itself,” a spokesman said.
“Emergency aid will then be absolutely necessary. Thinking about shelter, food and drink and psychosocial support. We are monitoring the situation there through our partner organizations so that we can intervene. quickly.”
Food and medical care
The Red Cross opens transfer 5125 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries. The aid organization expects a lot of help to be needed in the coming period. They think of food, water, medical care and psychosocial care for people who have fled.
The humanitarian organization Save the Children has been present in the country for seven years. “In parts where we can still work, we will continue,” a spokesperson said. “In the areas where there is currently fighting, we cannot do anything for a while. Our employees are hiding there. They are safe.” The organization is also investigating whether it can provide assistance in surrounding countries. “But we don’t know exactly what it will look like yet.”
Humanitarian situation
Development organization ZOA is monitoring the situation to the minute, a spokesperson said. “We are looking at which directions people are going and what the humanitarian situation is. We are talking with local parties working in Ukraine and surrounding countries. In the next few days we will make choices on how and where we will offer support. ‘aid. “
Aid organizations such as Warchild, Cordaid, CARE Nederland and Kerk in Actie are also looking at how and where they can offer help. “We are supporting the residents on site and examining whether we can expand,” Cordaid said. “What’s happened now is terrible. So we’re going to scale up,” a spokesperson for Kerk in Actie said.
Warchild spokesperson: “The next few days should show what the needs of children in Ukraine are and how we can help.”
“All Kinds of Scenarios”
The Dutch Refugee Council, which deals with the orientation of asylum seekers in the Netherlands, says it takes into account all kinds of scenarios. They are ready to guide Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in the Netherlands. “We are in the process of adjusting our guidance to this new group,” a spokesperson said.
They don’t yet know what numbers they should prepare for. “With the crisis in Afghanistan, it was also expected that a large number would come to Europe, but that turned out not to be the case. It also depends on how neighboring countries like Poland and Hungary are organizing the help.”
The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) has indicated that it is making every effort to receive Ukrainian refugees. New places of reception will be necessary quickly for that, indicates a spokesman. “All refugee reception centers are currently full.”
The Dutch government is also monitoring refugee flows from Ukraine. Prime Minister Rutte is yet to say whether the Netherlands will take in additional refugees from Ukraine. “Look into existing agreements and frameworks us what we can do.”
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”