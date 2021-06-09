Typing Perry continues with Madea anyway; announces twelfth film for Netflix



Tyler Perry is still not saying goodbye to his popular character Madea. With Netflix, the actor and filmmaker has announced a twelfth film in the franchise. This reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which has the title A return from Madea will be – how could it be otherwise – recorded at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Perry won’t just be the star A return from Madea, but also write and direct the film. The film is expected to appear on the streaming service sometime in 2022.

Perry introduced his now iconic character Madea in 1999. It was still on stage at the time, especially in the performance. I can do harm on my own. Madea has since featured in many movies and series. To date, the franchise has grossed over $ 1 billion in the United States alone.

Previously, Perry actually seemed to want to quit the role. “I don’t want to be her age when I play her, so it was time to give up and do something else. I have lots of other things that I want to do“he said on the same site in 2019 at the premiere of A Madea Family Funeral.