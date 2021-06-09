Creating Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

International Filipino photographer Steve Tyrona while working on Don Papa Rum Rum’s “A Sweet Sugarlandia Spring” campaign

With more than three million deaths recorded worldwide, it takes a lot of effort to stay positive in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. To remind everyone that there is still hope, iconic one-island brand Don Papa Rum is teaming up with famed Filipino photographer Steve Tyrona for a magical photoshoot.

The man behind the camera, Steve Tyrona, candidly admits that portraying hope through images is a difficult challenge these days.

Under the slogan “Sweet Spring Sugarlandia”, Steve is challenged to deliver a message of hope and looks forward to a new start in the coming days. His work has been exhibited around the world from Japan, Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands and the United States, and he has a permanent collection at the Singapore Art Museum. He also had a magical photoshoot at the legendary California home of Beverly Hills, last seen on the 2020 Netflix hit show “Ratched.”

Hope as a sensitive subject

“Trying to convey hope in these times is a rather delicate matter,” he openly told the Manila Lifestyle Bulletin. Hope can arise from images of normality, which in some cases are still just a fantasy for others. For this photoshoot, we tried to keep the pose as natural as possible. We weren’t heavy on getting a specific message across. It all depended on the general mood.

Since the Philippines is a tropical country, there are only two seasons – wet and dry – so most Pinoys may not be familiar with the spring season. But for Steve, it’s not a big deal.

Blooming Hope The campaign aims to remind everyone that there is still hope and we invite everyone and look forward to the days when we can once again spend time with our loved ones.

“I had a more global audience in mind for this campaign, because Don Papa can be found all over the world these days. It’s also good to get the message across that non-Filipinos in other countries also appreciate rum made in the Philippines, ”says Steve. “The digital space has kind of made the world smaller, and I would like to think Filipinos have taken a more holistic view as well. As the brand’s themes are also global, it resonates well in all its different markets. ”

Support local artists

The photographer then expressed his gratitude to the brand for its efforts to include local art and artists in its various campaigns. “It’s great that Don Papa is putting so much effort into supporting and collaborating with artists on their campaigns,” he says. “I think it’s really beneficial for both sides – artists get more attention and have a new platform to showcase their art. Likewise, brands should explore other ways to present their products in a non-commercial way, giving them more depth and reach to explore other content opportunities that add value to their global audience.

Looking back, this isn’t the first time that brand partners have supported local designs. Before the pandemic, Don Papa organized an annual art competition. For this year, the company has partnered with Art Fair Philippines to sponsor residencies for selected artists.

The photo series "Sweet Sugarlandia in Spring", created by Steve and produced by Hyperion LA, can be seen on Don Papa