Trump gets another week to hand over documents storming the Capitol

Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona in early October. Image access point

The House Investigative Committee previously announced that it had sent Trump a subpoena asking him to submit the documents by Nov. 4. From November 14, the Republican will then have to testify before the commission.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee want Trump’s copies of his Jan. 6 communications with lawmakers and members of extremist groups, as well as associates and former aides. Trump must also communicate on efforts to delay the vote count and recognition of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said the investigation was politically motivated, while the commission did not investigate his allegations of widespread voter fraud. A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Trump was not supposed to cooperate with the subpoena. The former president may want to buy time because the commission’s term is likely to expire early next year if Republicans win a majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the riots on January 6, 2021, and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol also sustained millions of dollars in damage. The rioters targeted, among others, then-Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.