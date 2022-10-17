Thousands demonstrate in Paris against inflation

PA

ONS News• yesterday, 9:12 p.m. •Amended yesterday, 9:44 p.m.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris to protest against rising prices. This increases the pressure on President Macron’s government.

The campaign for wage increases, among others, was organized by left-wing opposition parties. Organizers called it a march against the high cost of living and against passivity in the face of the climate crisis. The demonstrators demanded the freezing of energy prices, rents and basic necessities.

Garbage cans were set on fire and ransacked. Despite these incidents, police said they have the situation under control.

Several streets were blocked by the crowd:

Organizers say there were more than 140,000 protesters, but police put it at around 30,000, according to French media

“Chaos by Macron”

In a speech, leader Mélenchon of the far-left La France Insoumise party said Macron’s leadership had thrown France into chaos.

Macron’s coalition lost a majority in parliament in June. This makes it more difficult for him to implement his policy. The budget plan for next year is, among other things, under pressure.

Several unions have called for a big day strike for transport companies. It is scheduled for next Tuesday.