31 okt 2022 om 16:10

A museum in Taiwan has admitted under pressure that a bowl, teacup and plate were broken. It turned out to be three costly mistakes: the works of art were worth almost 77 million euros.

Ancient tableware was created during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and the subsequent Qing dynasty (1644-1912). The British newspaper The Guardian writes that the objects were designed in the 15th and 17th centuries.

Pieces in the museum were smashed in three separate incidents. Remarkably, the first incident took place over a year ago, in February 2021. This while the porcelain plate only recently broke.

According Taiwanese media there are indications that the museum attempted to conceal the incidents. For example, incidents were not reported and object inspections were postponed until repair work could take place.

The director of the museum denies these allegations. He says he didn’t have to report the incidents because the artwork just wasn’t important enough.

The employee knocked a bowl off the desk

The museum itself investigated the incidents. Moreover, according to The Guardian over ten years of camera footage. In two cases, no perpetrator could be identified. It wasn’t until the bowl was broken that it became apparent that there had been negligence.

An employee allegedly placed the bowl on a three-foot-high desk, after which it fell. “Then it broke, like a bowl falling from that height,” the museum director told the British newspaper.