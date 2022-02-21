Supercooled Jochem (17) was stuck in the Plopsaland rollercoaster for nearly six hours

Mon. Feb 21st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad 2 min read

American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad

Harold Manning 10 hours ago 51
A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad 2 min read

A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 96
Special! "Our sons are brothers, cousins ​​and twins" Special! “Our sons are brothers, cousins ​​and twins” 1 min read

Special! “Our sons are brothers, cousins ​​and twins”

Harold Manning 1 day ago 94
Australia accuses China of intimidation after shining laser beam on plane Australia accuses China of intimidation after shining laser beam on plane 2 min read

Australia accuses China of intimidation after shining laser beam on plane

Harold Manning 1 day ago 108
Twelve missing after the fire of a "faulty" ferry near Corfu | Abroad Twelve missing after the fire of a “faulty” ferry near Corfu | Abroad 2 min read

Twelve missing after the fire of a “faulty” ferry near Corfu | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 87
Biden convinced Putin will attack Ukraine Biden convinced Putin will attack Ukraine 1 min read

Biden convinced Putin will attack Ukraine

Harold Manning 2 days ago 73

You may have missed

Trump Launches Truth Social App on App Store Trump Launches Truth Social App on App Store 2 min read

Trump Launches Truth Social App on App Store

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 37
Renewed and durable Poelven completion Renewed and durable Poelven completion 3 min read

Renewed and durable Poelven completion

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 33
also no success in the national competition also no success in the national competition 1 min read

also no success in the national competition

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 33
Foto's: brandweer Westhoek/Jochem Verzijl. Supercooled Jochem (17) was stuck in the Plopsaland rollercoaster for nearly six hours 2 min read

Supercooled Jochem (17) was stuck in the Plopsaland rollercoaster for nearly six hours

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 35