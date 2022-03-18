Sat. Mar 19th, 2022

No European mission to Mars this year due to Russian invasion of Ukraine No European mission to Mars this year due to Russian invasion of Ukraine 1 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 42
"Supplying the Russian army remains a problem" • Zelensky thanks the United States and warns the mercenaries “Supplying the Russian army remains a problem” • Zelensky thanks the United States and warns the mercenaries 1 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 65
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine: “Already saved 130 people from Mariupol theater” | Abroad Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine: “Already saved 130 people from Mariupol theater” | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 82
US settles over $100 million with relatives of Parkland attack US settles over $100 million with relatives of Parkland attack 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 100
Debris from failed North Korean missile test reportedly lands on capital Pyongyang Debris from failed North Korean missile test reportedly lands on capital Pyongyang 3 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 100
North Korean missile explodes in midair after failed launch North Korean missile explodes in midair after failed launch 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 78

Not Netflix but Disney+ has this week's most-watched movie Not Netflix but Disney+ has this week’s most-watched movie 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 35
“There will be plenty of space on both sides” “There will be plenty of space on both sides” 1 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 38
The rising blow that is also dangerous The rising blow that is also dangerous 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 33
Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara Spain turns, supports Moroccan plans with Western Sahara 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 29