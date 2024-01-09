South Korea Passes Bill to Ban Eating Dog Meat: Dodo Finance Reports on Ending Controversial Practice Amid Changing Consumer Habits

South Korea’s Controversial Dog Meat Industry Comes to an End

In a significant move, South Korea’s parliament has officially passed a bill that bans the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption. This decision marks the long-awaited end of the controversial practice of eating dog meat, which has been a subject of debate for many years.

What makes this legislation even more remarkable is the rare bipartisan support it received. The bill will not only prohibit the distribution and sale of food products made with dog ingredients, but it will also impose fines and prison time on those involved in the industry, such as dog farmers and sellers. However, customers who consume dog meat themselves will not face punishment.

In recognition of the impact this ban will have on dog farmers and businesses, the law provides a three-year grace period. This period will allow them to transition to other industries with assistance from the government. It is a thoughtful approach aimed at minimizing the financial hardships faced by those involved in the dog meat industry.

This crucial bill now awaits final approval from President Yoon Suk Yeol. Its passing has already gained vocal support from First Lady Kim Keon Hee, further underscoring the significance of this decision.

South Korea has a long history of consuming dog meat, with the practice rooted in cultural traditions and economic difficulties. For years, dog meat was considered a source of relief from the summer heat and a cheap protein option during periods of poverty. However, as pet ownership became increasingly popular in the country, the number of South Koreans eating dog meat has been declining. A recent survey conducted in 2022 revealed that 64% of respondents were against the consumption of dog meat.

The controversial practice has drawn widespread criticism from animal rights activists and international organizations alike. These groups have tirelessly worked to rescue dogs from South Korean farms and bring attention to the inhumane conditions in which they are kept.

Nevertheless, the bill has faced opposition from dog farmers and business owners who argue that it will devastate their livelihoods and erode cultural traditions. However, supporters of the bill believe that the three-year grace period and relief measures will help farmers smoothly transition out of the industry and find alternative means of income.

With this landmark decision, South Korea is taking a significant step forward in animal welfare and joining the international community in recognizing the importance of treating animals ethically.

