Former Russian correspondent Pieter Waterdrinker is angry with the talk show m † Waterdrinker kept an eye on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech notably for Margriet van der Linden’s talk show, but his contribution was ultimately not included in the show.











Waterdrinker opens his heart on Twitter, where he has 28,000 followers. “I’m in front of a k*t show between 7 and 8 on Dutch TV to follow everything here in Russia (for free!). Cut everything else, even the BBC, because they want to talk to me, then they call me after: “Yeah, we couldn’t reach you. Free, huh? “It’s m…Never again for me’. He receives a lot of praise for his message.

Editor Erwin Schievink confirms that it was not possible to have Waterdrinker on the show. The editorial staff of the talk show “is also very disappointed”. “I also understand that he finds it boring. We wanted to talk to Pieter about Putin’s speech, because then you know the news. We asked him to do it before the show. During the show, it was not possible to contact him from the director. My colleague had it on the phone during the show, but it didn’t work from the director’s point of view. And this is necessary to let him talk live with the studio.

Schievink investigates the cause of the technical problems. ,, I want to know that too. We were in contact with Pieter immediately after the show and may talk about it later this week as he is a good speaker and we like to keep in touch. We’d love to have it on the air.”

Also listen to the AD Media podcast:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: