Russia hints at diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis

Lavrov’s statements suggest that Russia is not ready to invade Ukraine any time soon. Instead, the Kremlin is keeping the door open to Western concessions. United States warning since friday on the basis of classified intelligence that Russia could begin “at any moment” with “a very large-scale military action in Ukraine”.

The conversation between Putin and Lavrov was broadcast on Russian state television on Monday and appeared staged – the Kremlin’s internal deliberations on Ukraine are not normally made public. Putin asked his foreign minister if there was still a chance to strike deals with Western countries over Russia’s security demands. Lavrov said negotiations “must not continue indefinitely”, but suggested they “continue and intensify at this stage”. Putin reacted coldly, saying “good”.

Lavrov also said the pressure on Ukraine and the West had produced results for Russia. For example, according to Lavrov, the United States has made “concrete proposals” to reduce military risks and there is now “a will in the West to enter into serious negotiations”. However, he expressed his displeasure that Russia’s most ambitious demands, such as withdrawal from NATO from Eastern Europe and the banning of NATO membership by the Ukraine, have not been satisfied.

Defense Minister Shoigu then hinted at Putin about military de-escalation. He said some of Russia’s “large-scale military exercises” had ended or were coming to an end soon.

ten sided letter



Russia has announced that it will soon send a 10-page letter to the United States and NATO. In this document, the Kremlin responds to Western countries’ responses to Russia’s security demands. The letter also appears to be a step towards diplomacy rather than military action.

But Western countries continue to fear that Putin has other intentions. German Chancellor Scholz said in Kiev on Monday that there was “no valid reason” for the massive reinforcement of Russian troops in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine. British Prime Minister Johnson described the situation as “very, very dangerous”. The French Foreign Minister also warned that the Russian army was ready for an offensive.

Ukraine is calling for a meeting with Russia and other OSCE members on Tuesday where Russia will report on military activities on Ukraine’s borders. Russia ignored a written request for an explanation last weekend.

Despite this, the Ukrainian government says the security situation in the country is “completely under control”, despite “the existing dangers”. President Zelensky declared next Wednesday “Day of National Unity” and asked people to take to the streets on this day with Ukrainian flags. Wednesday had already been mentioned by the United States as a possible day of a Russian attack.

Recognition of breakaway republics



Zelenski fails to calm everyone down. Ukrainian oligarchs left the country on private jets. The United States is now also evacuating the last remaining employees of its embassy in Kiev and transferring them to Lviv, a Ukrainian city near the Polish border, according to American media. Western intelligence services fed the media on Monday with new warnings, this time about reports of Russian mercenaries in Ukraine, who would like to destabilize the country.

Western countries are also eagerly awaiting a postponed vote in Russia’s parliament on Tuesday. The Kremlin-led parliament will then vote on proposals to recognize two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. Recognition would mean the end of a years-long international peace process and the de facto annexation of parts of eastern Ukraine.

But Russia does not seem to be in a hurry with the decision either: Putin’s party has offered to vote in favor of the proposal in which the parliament first quietly asks the opinion of the Foreign Ministry. That would mean the diplomats don’t stand a chance yet.