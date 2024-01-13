Revealing the Spread of MS Risk Genes in Europe through Ancient DNA – Dodo Finance

Title: Ancient Genetic Variations Link Herding Populations to Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of Cambridge have uncovered a link between ancient herding populations and the genetic variations responsible for the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). The findings, based on detailed genetic analyses of ancient human bodies dating back thousands of years, challenge our understanding of the causes of MS and may have significant implications for its treatment.

The study discovered that genetic changes associated with an increased risk of MS first emerged among herding populations who migrated to Eastern Europe thousands of years ago. These genetic variations, which were initially advantageous in turbocharging the immune system to fight off infections, have now been linked to autoimmune diseases like MS.

By examining samples from bodies found in Europe dating back as far as 34,000 years ago, the research team traced the origins of the genetic variants associated with a higher risk of MS to the Pontic-Caspian steppe region in eastern Europe. This region includes parts of present-day Ukraine, southwest Russia, and western Kazakhstan.

The study revealed that the Yamnaya people, a herding group from the Pontic-Caspian steppe, carried the MS risk genes. As the Yamnaya people migrated north and west, their genetic ancestry became prevalent in modern-day northern Europe. These risk genes may have provided a distinct advantage in fighting off infections and parasites, which were more prevalent in ancient times.

However, with significant improvements in sanitation and healthcare over the past century, modern populations are less exposed to infections and parasites. This reduction in environmental challenges may potentially trigger autoimmune diseases in individuals with a genetic predisposition to MS.

The implications of this research extend beyond reshaping our understanding of MS. The findings could also influence future treatments for the disease. With a deeper understanding of the origins and mechanisms behind MS, researchers may be able to develop more tailored approaches to prevent or manage the condition.

In conclusion, the University of Cambridge’s study sheds new light on the origins of MS by tracing genetic changes back to herding populations in ancient Eastern Europe. These findings challenge previous notions of the disease’s causes and open doors to further research and potential advancements in treatment. As medical understanding continues to evolve, researchers hope to translate these discoveries into tangible benefits for MS patients worldwide.

