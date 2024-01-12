Effective Tips for Quitting Smoking and Slowing Down the Aging Process

While aging is a natural process, certain habits can accelerate the signs of aging and thus affect your overall health and well-being. Consequently, a previous post entitled ‘4 Scientifically Proven Ways to Reduce Your Body’s Age’ looks into a study by epigenetic clock expert, Steve Horvath, on evidence-based actions that help slow down the aging process.



Aside from increasing his vegetable intake, cutting back on sugar consumption, and engaging in physical exercise, among the healthy lifestyle changes Horvath undertook was quitting smoking. As such, this article first looks into how exactly smoking affects the aging process before outlining effective tips that will help you quit smoking to decelerate signs of aging and ultimately promote holistic health.

How smoking affects the aging process

Smoking’s adverse health effects, such as the increased risk of chronic diseases, are well-known, but there remains a need to discuss its negative impacts on physical and biological aging. The smoking-related signs of aging are most visible in the range of skin issues, from the premature development of wrinkles to discoloration. These conditions arise when the toxic chemicals found in tobacco restrict the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the skin, resulting in fewer collagen and elastin fibers.



Additionally, recent research by Dr. Siyu Dai, a postdoctoral researcher at The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s pediatrics department, reveals genetic evidence that tobacco use can cause smokers to age faster than nonsmokers. The findings of the study presented to the European Respiratory Society International Congress indicate that smoking status and cigarette quantity can shorten the telomeres of chromosomes in white blood cells.



Since these end fragments are responsible for tissue self-repair and regeneration, alterations in their structure and functioning can influence the aging process. However, quitting can significantly reduce the risk of premature aging, making the following evidence-based strategies relevant for long-term cessation.

How smokers can succeed in kicking the habit

Smoke-free alternatives

While smokers can quit cold turkey to avoid worsening the aging effects of smoking, they still have to deal with nicotine withdrawal symptoms, such as intense cravings, headaches, mood changes, and restlessness. Instead of succumbing to the urge to smoke again, smokers can try smoke-free alternatives, such as Nicorette gums, which accounted for 30.7% of total nicotine replacement therapy sales in 2020 due to their fast-acting nicotine delivery, over-the-counter accessibility, and availability in 2mg and 4mg strengths.



Though relatively newer than nicotine gums, top brand ZYN’s wintergreen nicotine pouches are also becoming more popular, as they help alleviate cravings through the discreet delivery of 3–6mg of nicotine via oral absorption. Not only are these flavored pouches considered best-selling due to their availability through online and offline retailers, but they are also effective in easing smokers’ oral fixation through their refreshing and satisfying menthol-based flavor. Other smokeless alternatives include transdermal patches, which provide a slow and steady nicotine release throughout the day.

Smoking cessation apps

In this digital age, smartphone apps can also benefit smokers in setting a quit timeline and committing to their long-term health goals. A study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research reviewed smoking cessation apps and found that most apps were free to use, with more than half (56%) enabling users to set goals and monitor their progress.



Meanwhile, 46% provided evidence-based behavioral support like psychoeducation, peer support, mindfulness, and deep breathing. Recently, Quit Sense, the first artificial intelligence-powered smoking cessation app, was released to help users monitor their location-based triggers and address cravings before relapsing.

Non-invasive brain therapy

Aside from smokeless alternatives and mobile apps that encourage behavioral change, smokers can also look into non-invasive brain therapy to aid in short-term smoking cessation.



In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the medical equipment company BrainsWay’s transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device, which uses electromagnetic pulses to stimulate the parts of the brain associated with addiction to substances like nicotine. Research notes that repetitive, non-invasive TMS is effective for reducing cravings and cigarette consumption as early as two weeks into treatment.



With such a range of options for smoking cessation, smokers can look forward to combatting their tobacco dependence and instead live a longer and healthier smoke-free lifestyle.

