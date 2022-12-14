Rescue operation after the sinking of a migrant boat in the icy water Canal | Abroad

14 dec 2022 om 11:30Update: 3 minuten geleden

A small boat carrying migrants has sunk in the English Channel between France and the UK, British media report. French and British rescuers moved en masse to get people out of the sea. BBC reports that four people have died.

According BBC News the water temperature is close to freezing point.

The boat reportedly ran into trouble in the early morning near Dungeness, UK. The Coast Guard deployed lifeboats and helicopters for a large-scale search and rescue effort. The French coastguard also sent ships and helicopters to help get people to safety.

It is not yet known how many people were on board the boat. The British media mention figures between thirty and fifty. Many of them would have already been saved. Time is running out for those still wanted: the temperature is near freezing and people don’t survive as long in the water.

First rescue operation in over a year

This is the first major rescue operation on the English Channel since November 2021, when 27 people died in the sinking of their inflatable boat.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to MPs on Tuesday about illegal migration across the Channel. Too many people would make the crossing to the British Isle there. “We have to stop the boats. This government will do what it has to do.” Albanians in particular have made the crossing in recent months.

Almost 45,000 people have crossed the English Channel so far in 2022 – a record number. Critics say UK policy forces migrants to try to enter the country illegally as it is not possible to legally seek asylum outside the UK.