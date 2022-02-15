Putin sees room for talks after meeting Scholz over Ukraine

Correspondent Charlotte Waaijers explains how Scholz did it

“His performance was eagerly awaited. It was the first official visit in which he could show how resilient he was alongside Putin. Until recently, he was not very visible in the conflict. There had critics. In Germany, this led to # Woistscholz’s reluctance led to questions about the strength of the Western bloc.

In the press conference that followed, Scholz always chose his words carefully. He was fierce in principle, but reserved in detail. For example, he said it was “our sacred duty” to defend the peace. But he did not specify how Germany wants to intervene if Russia invades Ukraine. Unlike the past two months, it now uses the words Nord Stream 2, but in a typically “Scholzian” way. When asked if Germany would halt the project in the event of a raid, he replied: “As far as the pipeline is concerned, everyone knows what’s going on.”

He was clearer on Ukraine’s membership in NATO. “We won’t have to deal with it as long as we’re in power.” After which he smiled at Putin and added that of course he doesn’t know how long he will stay in power. A small sting, perhaps, given that Putin signed a law last year that allows him to stay president longer. Incidentally, Scholz could also stay in place until 2037 if he lasts as long as his predecessor.”