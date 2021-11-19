Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in “The Shrink Next Door”, a great addition to the AppleTV + catalog

Anyone who has come into contact with a psychiatrist will confirm this: Psychiatrists are special people. In the new series The narrowing next door a very special copy will be presented. Paul Rudd plays Ike Herschkopf, one of New York’s best-known psychiatrists. He puts Marty Morkowitz to the ground, an insecure man who is increasingly in the grip of his assistant.

The narrowing next door is the latest addition to AppleTV + ‘s catalog which is still very sparse, but already contains a few top titles at the same time. Ted lasso is the best known of them, but also series such as For all mankind, Trying to Mr. Corman are recommended, as are the beautiful docuseries 1971: the year that changed music. Then January 14 Macbeth, a promising film by Joel Coen starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

What is the story of The narrowing next door What makes it even more special is the fact that it happened. After all, the series is based on a podcast by Wondery, about the psychiatrist who used his patients for personal gain. This is illustrated here from the story of Marty, a 40-year-old man who just broke up with his fiancee and also lost both parents in a short time. Suddenly, he is unexpectedly appointed head of the family business, which trades in textiles, and he has to manage a position that does not suit him at all.

Chronic insecurity

After all, Marty suffers from chronic insecurity and suffers from panic attacks. That’s why her sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn is always good) suggests talking to a psychiatrist. At first Marty reacts negatively: he does not see the point of talking to a stranger and even when he goes to the doctor a little later, he sits there all the time announcing that everything is fine and that he is not. not sure why he came.

But soon, Ike breaks through that attitude and turns out to be a match between the two. Charming, but also intelligent and understanding, Ike decides to embark on a journey with Marty. It’s immediately clear that Ike has a special way of working. He takes Marty to his ex who wants Marty to pay for another trip to Mexico, even though they are separated. But he’s also going to play basketball or have lunch with him.

© Apple TV +

Things get uncomfortable once Ike starts charging Marty for extra time and intrudes more and more deeply into his privacy. When he suggests that Marty take back his bar mitzvah because he has a bad memory of it, Ike invites his own friends to complete the guest list. As a result, Marty walks to his own party, where he hardly knows anyone and hardly anyone knows who he is. His sister Phyllis is not present, as the two have had a fight because Ike is constantly pitting Marty and his sister against each other.

Every minute of the day discomfort

Who The narrowing next door works so well is all thanks to the distribution. Paul Rudd is convincing in the role of the charming psychiatrist so distraught that everything is explained to him, but where the spectator quickly realizes that he has ulterior motives. Will Ferrell is even better than Marty, who is visibly struggling every minute of the day and finds a foothold in the psychiatrist. Marty gives up control of his life to make fewer decisions. By doing this to a doctor, he trusts a man who represents authority to him and therefore cannot harm him, right?

© Apple TV +

dr. Ike also takes it a step further and when the psychiatrist finds out that there is also a house in the Hamptons, a Swiss bank account, and a valuable collection of jewelry, he knows for sure that he struck a goldcrest with Marty. A goldcrest that he can abuse.

The Doctor goes further and further, leaving Marty to go further and further beyond his own limits. He’ll cede control of the family business, let the Doctor move into his parents’ country house, serve at Ike’s party, and type his novels for him. And the funny thing is – we repeat again – that this series is based on a true story.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The narrowing next door is classified by Apple as a comedy and that is partly true, but it is tragicomedy. We once laughed really hard, during the candle scene while Ike and Marty Jesus Christ Superstar sit in the lobby on Broadway. We would like to let you see for yourself how it works. It’s time to go back to AppleTV +, then.

The narrowing next door is now available every Friday on AppleTV +.