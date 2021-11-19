Fri. Nov 19th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Apple finally allows you to repair your iPhone yourself Apple finally allows you to repair your iPhone yourself 1 min read

Apple finally allows you to repair your iPhone yourself

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 65
Column: Which documentary filmmaker will venture into the drama Astroworld? Column: Which documentary filmmaker will venture into the drama Astroworld? 3 min read

Column: Which documentary filmmaker will venture into the drama Astroworld?

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 111
Why did the original director of "Harry Potter" resign? Why did the original director of “Harry Potter” resign? 1 min read

Why did the original director of “Harry Potter” resign?

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 99
Ridley Scott responds to "The Last Duel" monstrous flop Ridley Scott responds to “The Last Duel” monstrous flop 2 min read

Ridley Scott responds to “The Last Duel” monstrous flop

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 173
Reviews of Netflix's premier series 'Cowboy Bebop' are in: Top or Flop? Reviews of Netflix’s premier series ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are in: Top or Flop? 2 min read

Reviews of Netflix’s premier series ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are in: Top or Flop?

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 134
'Predator' fans go crazy after 'Prey' announcement ‘Predator’ fans go crazy after ‘Prey’ announcement 2 min read

‘Predator’ fans go crazy after ‘Prey’ announcement

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 143

You may have missed

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in "The Shrink Next Door", a great addition to the AppleTV + catalog Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in “The Shrink Next Door”, a great addition to the AppleTV + catalog 4 min read

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in “The Shrink Next Door”, a great addition to the AppleTV + catalog

Maggie Benson 42 mins ago 24
Beuningen has money again for art and culture Beuningen has money again for art and culture 2 min read

Beuningen has money again for art and culture

Phil Schwartz 44 mins ago 23
PEC Zwolle strict Dick Schreuder as new coach | Football PEC Zwolle strict Dick Schreuder as new coach | Football 2 min read

PEC Zwolle strict Dick Schreuder as new coach | Football

Queenie Bell 45 mins ago 23
Iranian hackers accused of false information about US elections Iranian hackers accused of false information about US elections 1 min read

Iranian hackers accused of false information about US elections

Harold Manning 49 mins ago 23